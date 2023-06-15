5 foods to avoid if you want a flat stomach

It’s no secret that you need to pay attention to the foods you eat – especially when you are trying to lose weight. We all know that healthy foods can work wonders in burning fat, boosting metabolism and promoting weight gain, and unfortunately, most of our favourite foods can contribute to weight gain.

That being said, we discovered five foods that most people think are safe to use as a cheat, but in reality they are the worst possible options you can eat. Fast food may be tasty, but it does not help your cause when you are trying to lose belly fat. Picture: Daniel Reche Fast food Fast food may be tasty, but it does not help your cause when you are trying to lose belly fat. There is nothing nutritious about stuffing on a burger and fries or downing a glass of milkshake. They are loaded with calories, saturated fats and carbohydrates.

Alcoholic beverages Many studies have confirmed that alcoholic beverages can affect your health in different ways. They cause fat accumulation in the body, and that is mainly because they provide you with calories and no other beneficial nutrients. If you binge drink, you may actually be consuming thousands of calories at one time. White bread is made with highly refined wheat and added sugars, meaning it can raise your glycemic index and eventually cause weight gain. Picture: Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch White bread

Not all carbs are bad for you, but you have to be sure you are getting the best possible options when it comes to grains. And white bread is definitely not that. This type of bread is made with highly refined wheat and added sugars, meaning it can raise your glycemic index and eventually cause weight gain. Packaged foods You probably know that packaged, processed foods are bad for you because of the high amounts of sodium and sugar they contain, but there is another reason to avoid them: they often contain added trans fats. Trans fats help extend the shelf life of foods, but they also cause inflammation and excess belly fat.