Taking a family vacation with an infant presents some unique challenges. Babies need a lot of gear and it can be overwhelming to gather up everything needed to ensure their comfort (and survival!) on the road or in the air. “Don’t worry mom and dad, you’ve got this,” says Mario Correia, brand manager for baby brands Milton and Karvol.

Correia says when travelling with a baby, you will need to pack two bags – one for the trip and one for while you are away. She says there will be an overlap of some items, but only pack enough for while you are travelling in a smaller bag to aid in easy access. Below Correia shares a checklist of items you and your baby shouldn't go on holiday without. Babies need a lot of gear and it can be overwhelming to gather up everything needed to ensure their comfort. l PEXELS/KAMAJI OGINO 1 If you are flying, don't forget your baby’s passport, unabridged birth certificate, and if you need it, a consent letter from their other parent. Also, keep these documents within easy reach so that you don’t get flustered while looking for it.

2 Whether you are travelling by air or on the road, be sure to pack an easy-to-get-to-baby bag. Items in this bag should be everything you need for the trip such as nappies, bum cream, plastic bags for the soiled nappies, toys, blankets (more than one in case something messing), bottles and formula (enough for the trip), food (enough for the trip), and if travelling by car, be sure to have your car seat installed. 3 Always pack more items than you need just in case there is an unforeseen delay at the airport or a traffic jam. The first rule is to make it easy for yourself, because a flustered parent makes a flustered baby. 4. Find out if you need to bring along a camp cot, or if the place you are staying provides one. You need to make the baby feel as comfortable as possible while away.

5 Check the weather before going, to ensure that you have packed the right clothes for the weather. Being too hot or too cold will leave the baby feeling uncomfortable and miserable. Babies need a lot of gear and it can be overwhelming to gather up everything needed to ensure their comfort. l PEXELS/JOSH WILLINK 6 Don’t forget to sterilise your baby’s bottles and plastic toys while away. Your Milton fluid or tablets need to be packed along with everything else. You don’t want the baby to get sick. If you are unsure about the drinking water where you are, Milton can also be used to sterilise water to make it safe for drinking. 7 Baby’s skin is very sensitive, and baby sunscreen needs to be packed and applied at all times. Everysun has a sunscreen range developed specifically for babies to protect even the most sensitive skin.

When out in the sun, please ensure that the baby is covered up and placed in the shade or under an umbrella. A hat should also always be worn. 8 If you have a lightweight pram, use it instead of the bigger pram to save packing space. 9 If the baby is going to be sleeping in a separate room, be sure to pack your monitor to give you peace of mind while away.