How to create the perfect safari proposal

This is where Molori Safari Lodge’s experienced team steps in. Having been the safari lodge of choice for many couples over the years, the team at Molori has perfected its role in bringing new meaning to probably one of the most important days of your life.

The team grasps the importance of this magical time for couples as they bask in bliss together and enjoy just the right balance of spoiling and total privacy. Hollywood actor Miles Teller, of “Top Gun: Maverick” fame, decided on a safari proposal, and with the help of the Molori Safari team in Madikwe Game Reserve, he was able to pull it off. The proposal was secretly planned for after a dawn game drive, which ended up at a beautiful nature spot. Couples in love are opting for personalised proposals in the middle of nature with beautiful views. Picture: Supplied Highlights of Molori Safari proposals:

Private helicopter access Say yes in the sky? Molori is proud to offer a scenic private helicopter transfer for glamour couples who want to arrive and depart privately. What sets the lodge apart is that it offers fly-in-and-out day and overnight experiences in its new Bell 450 helicopter, making arrivals and departures seamless and often spontaneous. Love will definitely be in the air. Couples spa treatments

Pop the question after a relaxing massage at the couple’s spa. Picture: Inge Prins Molori offers guest a new massage sala, which is a sublime sanctuary set under trees with billowing curtains proffering bush views, a massage and the sound of nature – the best of both worlds. Their beautifully scented botanical organic range of spa products is made in Africa from fair trade ingredients sustainably harvested from ethical sources. Couples also have the option to have their massages done in the privacy of their own suites. Personalised proposals

You can incorporate your own vibe into the proposal. Picture: Pexels Molori’s passionate team love nothing more than to create surprise dinners. They set them up in the middle of nowhere or on private pool decks at the suites, with celebratory bubbles at the jacuzzi, or in the sunken hide at the waterhole. They can even arrange a rendezvous at the hidden telescope on the stargazing deck above the boma, just after sunset. The superbly discreet guides know the layout of the reserve like the back of their hands, including the best lookout points with the best views for photography, and are entirely flexible about game-drive routes, so timing is completely relaxed and natural. The Molori team are masters at creating magic, working behind the scenes to take care of the timing and details and making your romantic proposal happen with the greatest of ease.