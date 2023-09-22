Load shedding and petrol price increase got you feeling down? Tips for a memorable Heritage Day weekend

The long weekend’s here and for many it means spending some much-needed quality time with the family, be it a braai or supporting the Springboks. But we’re all feeling the pinch. If it’s not load shedding or another petrol price increase, the fact that pay day is a week away has us tightening those purse strings.

Thankfully, there are ways to enjoy the long weekend, you just have to think smart. And luckily, the guys at Wonga have shared their tips to ensuring you make the most of the break. Support the side hustle community in your area

Opt for sustainable and locally sourced products and services, which are often more cost effective than imports. This contributes not only to the local economy, but also supports the entrepreneurs and side hustlers that are stimulating the informal economy.

Inspire someone in your community by supporting their business. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) In a recent survey conducted by Wonga, up to 60% of the respondents earning less than R10,000 per month rely on side hustles to make ends meet. Inspire someone in your community by supporting their business.

Drive less Consider a staycation to reduce your travel expenses or choose destinations closer to home to save travel time. Look for hidden gems where you can still enjoy a change of scenery and experience different activities.

It can be a local Airbnb or a place that has interesting activities to do with the kids, such as walking, fishing, or biking trails. Take advantage of hotel shuttles and grocery delivery services for essentials to save on petrol, and to sit back and relax. Prepare for load shedding

Load shedding requires preparation to minimise its impact on your long weekend. Stock up on essential items like easy to prepare meal options and draw up a list of indoor activities, such as board games, books, or streaming content, to keep your family entertained during power outages. Also, check if your accommodation or your chosen restaurant has off-grid alternatives before making a reservation, and if they have back up power for wi-fi so you don’t incur extra costs of using phone data.