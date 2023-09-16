Things kids can do to celebrate heritage month

The day was first celebrated in 1995, and it was introduced as a day on which to celebrate and reflect on the great diversity of cultures that the country has.
It was around the time of the first Heritage Day that Desmond Tutu first coined the term ‘Rainbow Nation’ to describe the many beautiful cultures that South Africa have.
It is celebrated on September 24 and there are a number of things you can do with your kids to celebrate heritage month.
. You can celebrate the day by learning different languages with your kids and telling them about the 12 official languages in the country.
. Try to cook a dish from a different culture. It’s also an opportunity to taste traditional foods from the different cultures.
. On Heritage Day people wear their traditional clothing to celebrate their cultures, find something that your kids can wear on the day and explain the importance of different cultures.
. South Africa is home to eight Natural World Heritage Sites. These are places of outstanding cultural and historical importance. These sites offer a diversity and abundance of cultural and natural values that encapsulate the value systems of the country. In the Western Cape there is Robben Island the most famous for the incarceration of political prisoners, including Nelson Mandela. By visiting the site children will get to know the history of the place and the reason it is regarded as a heritage site.
Another heritage site in the province is the Cape Floral Region, one of the richest areas for plants in the world and the 18th biodiversity hotspot in the world. This site will teach children about the diversity of plants and animals in the province.