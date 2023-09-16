Things kids can do to celebrate heritage month

The day was first celebrated in 1995, and it was introduced as a day on which to celebrate and reflect on the great diversity of cultures that the country has. It was around the time of the first Heritage Day that Desmond Tutu first coined the term ‘Rainbow Nation’ to describe the many beautiful cultures that South Africa have.

It is celebrated on September 24 and there are a number of things you can do with your kids to celebrate heritage month. . You can celebrate the day by learning different languages with your kids and telling them about the 12 official languages in the country. . Try to cook a dish from a different culture. It’s also an opportunity to taste traditional foods from the different cultures.