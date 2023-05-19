Teaching English abroad offers South Africans an opportunity to chase summer around the world

With winter knocking on doors, there are plenty of ways to escape the cold weather in South Africa. Between waking up in the dark and avoiding co-workers coughing in the office, many locals will be looking to escape to sunnier shores, without breaking the bank.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to chase summer around the world while earning an income, or have recently graduated, teaching English as a foreign language (TEFL) presents that option. Rhyan O’Sullivan, managing director at The TEFL Academy, said taking advantage of the global need for English teachers, South Africans can travel, experience different cultures, and even settle down somewhere with a guaranteed power supply. “A TEFL qualification opens doors to a number of options, including full-time positions, summer camps, and online teaching. Whichever option you choose, swimming costumes and sunblock are a prerequisite,” said O’Sullivan.

According to The TEFL Academy, summer camps, which run from a few weeks to three months, offer qualified teachers an opportunity to gain in-person teaching experience in exotic locales, without committing to a full-time role. It said that Italy, Thailand, and France are just some of the countries that host these camps and often, teachers are only expected to work part-time, which leaves plenty of opportunities to go exploring. “Another option for TEFL-qualified teachers is to teach online, making it possible to teach from anywhere in the world – provided there is a strong wi-fi connection,” said the academy.

O’Sullivan also revealed that many countries offer digital nomad visas, which allow remote workers to live and work in the country for a set duration. “These visas are offered by over 50 countries, including Portugal, Croatia, and Malaysia. An online teaching post also allows you to enjoy a summer abroad, and be back home, in South Africa, as the festive season kicks off,” said O’Sullivan. He said that it can take as little as four weeks to complete a TEFL course, meaning that by time the country reaches the peak of winter, teachers could be qualified, and on their way to sipping on an Aperol Spritz in Rome, or exploring the nightlife in Seoul, South Korea.