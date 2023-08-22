That’s gross! What not to wear on a plane

Do you have a flight to catch and don’t know what to wear?
Well, here’s what you definitely should not wear.
According to a flight attendant and TikToker, Tommy Cimato, wearing shorts is a big no-no and you’ll be shocked to find out why.
In a TikTok video, the flight attendant shares five things you should never do on a plane, and one of those things is what not to wear and why.
According to Cimato the reason why you should never wear shorts is because you never know how clean the seats are going to be.
“So if you have pants, you’re going to have less germs,” says the TikToker.
In the video, he adds four more things not to do on a plane and another one of those is to never lean your head or fall asleep against the plane window.
“You’re not the only one who has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window” warns the flight attendant.
“Do not ever touch the flush button or lever with your bare hands. It’s honestly just super unsanitary and it’s really gross,” he continued.
“Don’t forget to drink water. Stay hydrated. You wanna have about sixteen ounces for every flight that you go on.”
“Don’t feel afraid to let a flight attendant know if you’re feeling sick. We are here to help. So if you need food, water or an air sickness bag, please feel free to let us know,” he concluded.
