That’s gross! What not to wear on a plane

Do you have a flight to catch and don’t know what to wear? Well, here’s what you definitely should not wear.

According to a flight attendant and TikToker, Tommy Cimato, wearing shorts is a big no-no and you’ll be shocked to find out why. In a TikTok video, the flight attendant shares five things you should never do on a plane, and one of those things is what not to wear and why. According to Cimato the reason why you should never wear shorts is because you never know how clean the seats are going to be.

“So if you have pants, you’re going to have less germs,” says the TikToker. In the video, he adds four more things not to do on a plane and another one of those is to never lean your head or fall asleep against the plane window. “You’re not the only one who has done that and you don’t know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window” warns the flight attendant.