The joys of travelling off-peak season

Shame! No need to worry, Sho’t Left has got your back and is giving you the opportunity to make up for it, after all, it is end of the month, pay cheque! The start of February signals the start of a sensational off-peak travel period. What does that mean? During this time things are a little less heavy on the pocket so you can finally spoil bae to a baecation.

Story continues below Advertisement

Off-peak travel means slower travel seasons; a wonderful way to enjoy more affordable rates and fewer crowds, all attention is on you and your partner, quality time much! If you are not bound to the conventional holiday period, consider visiting your bucket-list destinations during the low traction season. Janu-worry is rough on most, not to mention February with its money-wrapped rose bouquet expectations, and top notch champagnes.

So, try travelling in March to enjoy more affordable rates. Thankfully, summer is just as hot and tempting during these months – also imagine the unlimited accessibility to experiences and venues following the December and new year craze. Fewer queues

Story continues below Advertisement

Long queues often tend to rain on our parades, but thankfully during off-peak periods, there are fewer queues. In January specifically, schools and offices have reopened, and there are fewer people at tourist attractions. Therefore, you can avoid queuing then. More bang for your buck During off-peak season, prices on accommodation, flights, activities, tourist attractions and even food spots offer deals and discounts to attract more consumers. Whether you want to indulge in a luxury escape or a budget-friendly break, the off-peak season is an opportune time to book an affordable and accessible getaway.

Story continues below Advertisement

The more, the merrier It’s always lekker to travel with your chommies; and it’s also another way to get more bang for your buck is by travelling with your squad. Good company, doing fun activities and exploring Mzansi what more could you ask for? And it reduces costs as you can split costs like accommodation, transport, and food. Group travel reduces cost and increases fun. Picture: Javier Allegue Barros/Unsplash Fewer crowds

It is difficult to feel special and cared for when surrounded by big crowds, especially at tourist attractions and restaurants. Fewer people are out and about during off-peak seasons, allowing for a more peaceful experience and better service. More interaction with locals Locals are always more accommodating especially when fewer people are around because they have more time to interact and show off their spot. Restaurants and hotels are also more likely to exceed your expectations during off-seasons.