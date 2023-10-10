TikToker shares hotel safety tips but people are saying it’s a safety hazard

When women travel by themselves, they rarely feel safe. TikToker Victoria Kokhan is one woman who clearly does not feel safe when she’s away from home, especially when she has to stay in a hotel.

This is evident from the viral TikTok post she shared showing safety tips for when you’re in a hotel room. Captioned "Hotel safety tips,“ she shared the seven safety measures she takes. She starts off by placing the “do not disturb" sign on the door before she locks it.

In step three she shows how she closes the peephole with wet tissue followed by placing a washcloth in the deadbolt loop to close the gap. She then blocks the door by placing an ironing board against the door. In step six she demonstrates how to roll a medium size towel to place behind the handle to block it.

With over 16 million views, the safety video has gone viral. While one would expect the comment section to be filled with messages of thanks, instead people are questioning why she’s taking such extreme measures. Many asked about what type of places she is staying in that she would need such intense security.

“Where the hell are you staying that you gotta do all that,” wrote a TikToker. “Pretty sure I’m not staying in a hotel that would require me to do all that,” commented one person. “Maybe this is just me but I’ve never had to do so much in a hotel room. Just stay in big hotels where you’re less noticeable and keep to yourself,” advised a viewer.