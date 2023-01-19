Vegan food has become all the rage in the skies

As the Veganuary trend catches on to the rest of the world, Emirates has revealed that it has seen a 154% increase in vegan meals served on board between 2021 and 2022. Over 280 000 plant-based meals consumed in the past year. Veganuary is an annual challenge run by a UK non-profit organisation that promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of January.

Since the event began in 2014, participation has increased each year and has continued to garner interest among the general population. According to Emirates, it currently offers more than 180 recipes catering to vegan passengers, or those looking for a healthy meal on board. It has been serving vegan meals since the 1990s. Three-course vegan meal option. l SUPPLIED “Initially, vegan requirements were focused on specific routes such as Addis Ababa where vegan meals are required during certain times of the year by those practising the Ethiopian Orthodox faith, or across the Indian subcontinent where multiple faiths encourage a plant-based diet.

“Over recent years, however, vegan dishes have been rapidly gaining popularity on US, Australian, some European and UK routes, with Emirates noting a sizeable increase in interest in vegan dishes over the last decade. “Routes showing recent increasing interest in vegan meals include Beirut, Cairo, and Taiwan,” said the airline. A vegan dessert option served on Emirates. l SUPPLIED The airline said that current vegan meal favourites in Economy Class include a creamy spinach and avocado mousseline, with marinated tofu, blanched snow peas, radish, asparagus, pomegranate seeds, courgette ribbon and sriracha oil.

It also features multicoloured quinoa with succulent caramelised pear and celeriac purée, roasted cauliflower, glazed carrots, sautéed kale and lovage pesto; and the hearty flavours of barley risotto with mushrooms, sundried tomatoes, buttered chestnuts, blanched broccolini and toasted pumpkin seeds. Emirates also said that vegan options are available to order and pre-order on board, as well as in Emirates Lounges. “Customers can request vegan meals on all Emirates flights and across all classes of travel up to 24 hours before departure. However, on high-demand routes, plant-based meals are also provided as part of the main menu options,” said Emirates.