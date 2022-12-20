WATCH: Swim, drink, and eat at Durban’s first cabana-style beach club experience this holiday season

Durban’s sandy beaches are perfect for giving in to a full day of relaxation by the shore. Sometimes all you need is a hammock and a cocktail or two to enjoy your time in paradise and that is why ODWIL Productions has introduced a first of its kind in the city of Durban - the Paradise Beach club.

The Paradise Beach’ club is a VIP cabana-style beach club experience. They have built a temporary restaurant on the beach and will be serving a wide range of new and exciting tapas with a large pizza menu. The club is the first event of its kind anywhere in the country and the concept is for everyone to feel like and be treated like a VIP, sipping ice-cold cocktails, beers, and beverages with their feet in the sand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradise Beach Club - Durban (@paradisebeachclub_sa) What is a cabana?

A cabana is a type of shelter, similar in size and appearance to a gazebo, commonly found on or near beaches and swimming pools. Unlike a gazebo, which is typically open air on all sides, cabanas have three walls and one open side facing the water. In an interview with IOL Travel, the team said the concept came about four years ago and they have been working on it ever since. They said it was built on the idea and concept of the Ibiza lifestyle, the Café Del Mar dream, with its own South African twist and feel.

On what people can look forward to, they said great food, great music, sitting with their feet in the sand, and gazing at the sea. “There will be selected days where some of Durban’s top DJs will be performing live bringing you the best of deep soulful house, afro house, Café Del mar, and amapiano. “We are also working with uShaka Marine World and encourage people to visit the shops around uShaka and even visit the water park to cool off and see some amazing marine life at the uShaka Marine World Aquarium,” they said.

“All ages are allowed in the event, however, no kids under the age of eighteen can enter without adult supervision. “No deck chairs or cooler boxes are allowed in. You can bring a towel, and seating is available. All the cabanas have to be pre-booked on our website but the general seating works on a first come first serve basis and all you need to do to get in is buy a drink,” they added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradise Beach Club - Durban (@paradisebeachclub_sa) Asked how people are receiving the news, the team said people are loving the concept and they have been receiving overwhelming responses, which is so great to see.

“People of KwaZulu-Natal need this and it's great to see the excitement from the public. We even have people getting in contact with us from as far as Namibia and Swaziland and a lot of bookings for New Year’s eve. We are expecting quite a few celebrities from around the country that will be attending as well as heads of department. We are very excited to entertain and showcase our event. “This is set to be an annual event. We want to showcase this event to Tourism KZN to be one of their key tourist events of the year, which will attract people from all over the continent, showcasing our beautiful beaches while boosting our local economy,” they said.