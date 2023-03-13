3 destinations to consider if you’re planning to go all out for your Easter holidays

Yes, it’s short notice, but it can be done. South Africa’s Easter holiday is one of the country’s favourite periods. Almost like December, when we get to relax and enjoy some downtime or family time.

With all this holiday time on your hands, the only thing to do is take a holiday, and April is the perfect month to do it. To make your life easier, here are 3 top destinations to consider for your last-minute April getaway. Asia Travellers who appreciate culture will be wowed by the intricate spiritual temples in Bali. Picture: Unsplash Asia has some of the best sun destinations for a cultural, relaxing and spiritual holiday, and we have two favourites.

A budget-friendly, visa-free destination, it is no surprise that Thailand is a much-loved destination for South Africans. The ultimate family holiday destination, Thailand has plenty to offer couples, friends and families. From picturesque beaches, laid-back and friendly locals, fascinating street food, local fauna and exhilarating theme parks, it is a feast for the senses and an amazing adventure. Coming in a close second, Bali is an authentic destination with so much to see and explore. For the active holidaymakers, Bali is renowned for its golf offering and is an idyllic place to practice your swing.

Those willing to venture out can sail across the waters to Gili Trawangan and explore the island by bicycle. Travellers who appreciate culture will be wowed by the intricate spiritual temples and rice terraces, while nature lovers can easily explore the country’s Unesco World Heritage sites from the all-inclusive Club Med Bali resort on the Sunda archipelago. You can also treat your family to a Balinese shadow theatre performance, which makes the use of cut-out, wood carved, or leather puppets backlit on a screen. Maldives

A family spending time together at a holiday resort in the Maldives. Picture: Unsplash Maldives has grown in popularity as an Indian Ocean holiday and honeymoon destination. The archipelago of islands is one of the most beautiful places in the world with its dazzling powder white beaches, fascinating and colourful marine life, over water accommodation and superb cuisine. It offers an abundance of natural beauty and a tourist-friendly climate. Surfing and diving are a big part of life in the Maldives, and many visitors look forward to grabbing a board and hitting the waves and exploring the stunning and varied coral and marine life.

Treat the family to a once-in-a-lifetime magical guided swim alongside tame sea turtles, or make memories on a sunset cruise where you’ll find schools of dolphins flipping and frolicking alongside your boat. Türkiye Take a hot air balloon ride over the Cappadocia region in Türkiye. Picture: Unsplash Türkiye, as a destination, has plenty to offer everyone in the way of shopping, cuisine, parks, museums and culture.

It is a cultural heaven that is teeming with historical and archaeological delights from the ancient city of Ephesus, which was a vibrant economic and trade centre, to the Roman ruins of Xanthos. Türkiye is full of towns, historical sites and attractions perfect for day trips. Türkiye also boasts being home to some of the top beaches in Europe, and the perfect place to enjoy a beach holiday is Club Med Palmiye. With a plethora of watersports ranging from sailing, waterskiing, paragliding, scuba and wreck diving, snorkelling and paddle boarding, an all-inclusive stay will be fun for the whole family! For foodies, Türkiye has delicious cuisine that is infused with Mediterranean and Middle East influences.