3 Thailand locations for the eco-conscious traveller to explore this year

Sustainable tourism is predicted to be the biggest trend for the global travel industry in 2023. This is due to the environmental and social pressures calling for responsible living in communities worldwide.

According to the director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand London office, Sadudee Sangnil, Thailand is fully on board with the global shift towards more responsible travel practices. “Eco-tourism reaps multiple benefits for travellers, local communities and the environment. It also provides countries like Thailand with the opportunity to build its economy in a way that will preserve its natural resources, landscapes, wildlife and people for future generations to experience and enjoy,” said Sangnil. Here are three of the best sustainable and enviro-conscious destinations in Thailand worthy of a visit this year. These three locations have been recognised by the Thailand Tourism Authority for their sustainable and enviro-conscious offerings.

Big Blue Conservation on Ko Tao, Surat Thani Golden sunset in Koh Tao. Picture: Unsplash According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Ko Tao is an island that is part of the Chumphon Archipelago on the western shore of Thailand. It covers close to 21km and is home to some of the world’s most fascinating marine and coastal life, as well as dense vegetation that is indigenous to the region.

Big Blue Conservation is an initiative dedicated to protecting the island’s delicate ecosystems and educating both locals and tourists on the importance of nature conservation. The initiative has partnered with several local diving schools as well as governmental initiatives to monitor aspects such as the maintenance of dive site mooring lines to ensure that the activities of the island’s dive centres make the smallest possible impact on the reefs. Visitors to the area can take conservation courses, get involved in beach clean-ups and learn more about the marine research being conducted in the area.

Laem Sak Community Tourism Enterprise Just an hour’s drive from Krabi airport is a collection of 10 villages, the homes of 400 members who make up the Laem Sak Community Tourism Enterprise. The initiative’s main aims are to protect the marine and coastal resources within the surrounding areas and use community tourism as a tool for local development.

The enterprise is actively involved in rallying the youth and community members to operate tours and boost the income-earning potential of fashion and farming families. Apart from its renowned natural beauty, Laem Sak is also steeped in cultural heritage. The region is home to a community of Buddhists and Muslims who have lived together in unity for many years. Together, these two religious communities have become the custodians of the village's bountiful biodiversity.

Tongsai Bay on Ko Samui, Surat Thani A beach at Ko Samui. Picture: Unsplash As the first five-star, luxury hotel to be built on the island of Ko Samui, the Tongsai Bay Hotel holds a special place in the hearts of both locals and tourists. Since its establishment in 1987, the hotel has prioritised the wellbeing of the area’s natural resources and has implemented various conservation processes to protect the indigenous wildlife and vegetation that surrounds this lush, thriving part of Thailand.