4 cruises to look out for on Silversea Cruises’ Asia tour

Silversea’s upcoming Asia season, which consists of 25 voyages that range from 10 to 20 days, includes the following highlight itineraries: Mumbai to Singapore

From December 20, 2022 to January 5, 2023 guests can travel aboard the Silver Spirit’s first Asia cruise of 2022 and enjoy enrichments from celebrated travel writer Paul Theroux, who will accompany travellers from Mumbai to Singapore. Theroux, a long-time collaborator of Silversea, will embark on the Silver Spirit over the festive period to host various on-board activities and interact with fellow travellers throughout the 16-day sailing. According to Silversea, its travellers will dive deep into India’s rich culture in Cochin from Mumbai, before journeying to Sri Lanka’s Colombo on an overnight call, Trincomalee, Thailand’s Phuket overnight, Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur) in Malaysia, and Malacca, arriving in Singapore on January 4 for an overnight call.

Hong Kong to Singapore The Silver Spirit will also embark on January 19, 2023 to January 29, 2023 from Hong Kong and set sail for Vietnam with calls in Ha Long Bay overnight, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City for two nights, before arriving in Singapore. For over 10 days the 608-guest ship will unlock unforgettable experiences for travellers, including a trip to the ancient town of Hoi An, a tour of the Mekong Delta, a descent into the Cu Chi tunnels, and an optional mid-voyage land programme to Angkor Wat in Cambodia, among others.

This also includes a series of optional pre- and post-cruise land programmes will allow guests to journey deeper still. Hong Kong to Hong Kong Departing round-trip from Hong Kong on February 12, 2023 the Silver Spirit will meander through the Philippines’ maze-like islands, before setting her course for Vietnam paying calls to vibrant cities with explorations of more remote destinations to return on February 26, 2023.

Silversea said for over 14 days, guests will have the opportunity to explore Vigan (Salomague Port), Manila on an overnight call, Romblon Island, Coron (Palawan), Chan May (Hue/Da Nang), Da Nang, and Ha Long Bay overnight. During an immersive guided tour, travellers will discover the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage City of Vigan, including the Plaza Salcedo, St Paul Metropolitan Cathedral, and the fascinating architecture of Calle Crisologo. Singapore to Mumbai From March 8, 2023 to March 24, 2023 guests sailing aboard the Silver Spirit from March 8 will experience the great diversity of Asia, journeying deep into Singapore, Thailand, India, and Sri Lanka, with overnight calls in Chennai, Colombo, and Mumbai offering the chance to spend longer in iconic cities.