Best places for solo travel in India

There are some things in life that you must do on your own at least once. Solo travel is gaining popularity among the travel community steadily due to the sheer spontaneity that comes with it.

Story continues below Advertisement

The quest to discover oneself with spiritual rejuvenation and flow of adventurous adrenaline becomes a perfect reason to pack your travel bag and climb those serene mountains or stroll by silent beaches, all by yourself. Solo travel also allows you to not be enslaved by the whims and fancies of your fellow travellers, and your planning is largely unmarred by group dynamics. Jibhi, Tirthan-valley

Jibhi, often referred to as a captivating “hamlet”, is the ideal location to unwind and spend quality time with your loved ones. It is surrounded by colourful mountains and set amid lush green forests. Jibhi is a remote area of Himachal Pradesh that has not undergone development and is surrounded by natural beauty.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SERAJ VALLEY (@seraj.valley) This location is worth visiting because of the thick pine trees, peaceful freshwater lakes, and spotless temples. After seeing this location, you won’t want to leave since you will be enchanted. An added advantage that gives you the impression that you are living in the Victorian Era, are the cosy cottages in which you can stay.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the midst of nature, sip on a cup of chai while taking in the fresh air and listening to the birds’ lovely chirps. Hampi, Karnataka This Karnataka location, a Unesco World Heritage Site, is a must-see, if you enjoy art and history.

Make sure you allow enough time for your tour because there are more than 500 monuments to visit scattered across the lovely hillside backdrop. Just a few kilometres apart, in this peaceful setting, is the political and royal centre of the Vijayanagara empire, temples, and the quarters of Muslim commanders in the royal army.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hampi (@hampi_karnataka) Hampi’s attractiveness is enhanced by the river Tungabhadra, which features coracle boats and stone hills. Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Every trekker’s bucket list includes Kasol, which has the potential to be dubbed the “Goa of the Hills”. It’s a tiny settlement on the banks of the Parvati River. View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Travel Life ✈️ (@indiatravellife)

The river is perfect for fishing because it is stocked with trout, but you need a permit from the forest department. It’s also a fantastic location for water sports like rafting. Varkala, Kerala A peaceful cliff overlooking the Arabian Sea, Varkala is a coastal town in Kerala. Ponnumthuruthu Island, Papanasam Beach, Kapil Lake, Janardhan Swami temple are some of the sights to see here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel • Varkala • Kerala (@hotel_ladolcevita) You could also just lie down at the beach in a hammock and watch the day go by because the place is so beautiful. Ayurvedic spas and massages are also famous here.

Shillong, Meghalaya Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is a lovely city surrounded by pine trees. Its name comes from the Shillong Peak idol Lei Shyllong, which is revered there. Shillong, which rises to a height of 1 496m, offers relief from the heat. This hill town is renowned for its charming scenery and customs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shillong, Meghalaya (@i_am.shillong) Shillong is pleasant all year due to its temperate environment. The pleasantness of visiting this hill station is enhanced by the occasional drizzles and the cooling soft wind. The “Scotland of the East” is another name for this location.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand Rishikesh, regarded as the “Yoga Capital of the World”, is a city in the Himalayan foothills where the Ganga and Chandrabhaga rivers meet. It is also recognised for its adventure sports, historic temples, eateries, and adventurous activities. With the expansion of the white water rafting industry and the emergence of many camping and cafe locations, Rishikesh has become a popular destination.

Udaipur, Rajasthan The jewel in the crown of the state of Rajasthan is Udaipur, commonly known as the City of Lakes. This city is as wonderful as it is because the stunning Aravalli Hills surround it on all sides. The abundance of natural beauty, captivating temples, and spectacular architecture in this “Venice of the East” make it a must-visit location in India. You can see why Udaipur is the pride of Rajasthan by taking a boat trip through the calm waters of Lake Pichola.

Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu A scenic drive from Chennai, Mahabalipuram is a small temple-town. A major sea-port of the Pallava Kingdom, it is also a World Heritage Site. The architecture of the rock-cut temples is beautiful, which everyone goes to see. There are also local craftsmen who keep the art alive of carving idols out of a single stone.

Puducherry Go to Puducherry if you wish to visit France but lack the funds to do so. This tiny small town is ideal for a tranquil beach break because of the French influences in its design.