British artist checks herself into luxury Thailand hotel after ‘intestine nearly exploded’

Tracey Emin was rushed to hospital in Thailand after her "small intestine nearly exploded". The 60-year-old artist - who was diagnosed with an aggressive type of bladder cancer in 2020 - was travelling back to the UK from Australia via Thailand when she fell seriously ill and was admitted to a medical centre to treat complications from an infection and scar tissue from her previous cancer surgeries - and Emin says she used up one of her "nine lives".

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "This is my first post in a long time. I’ve had shows , I’ve been travelling and I’ve been very unwell. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracey Emin ARTIST (@traceyeminstudio)

"Not cancer but horrible complications with my intestines bought on by an infection, scar tissue and made a million times worse by flying. "My small intestine nearly exploded. Luckily for me I was in Thailand on my way back from Australia, so I spent a few days in a very good hospital." After leaving hospital, Emin holed up in a luxury hotel on the island of Phuket and is planning to stay in Thailand until she's well enough to travel.

Emin added: "Now recovering in luxury ... Apart from using up another one of my 9 lives . I’d say I was very lucky. I’m now on a special diet and will fly when I’m well enough. Meanwhile it’s absolutely fantastic to be in love, not to be in pain and know how lucky I am. "Thank you @bangkokhospitalphuket and @amanpuri for looking after me." In a later comment on her Instagram post, Emin admitted she was lucky not to have been on a flight when she fell ill because she could have died without prompt medical treatment.

She added: "I was lucky not to be in the air, I was lucky that the doctor I saw knew what was wrong and I was lucky to be close to a good hospital and I was very lucky that my small intestine didn’t explode and I lucky that I didn’t die or end up with a second stoma and bag attached to me.