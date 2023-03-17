Cabin and crew were laughing with drunk passengers, claims angry traveller

New Delhi - In a recent incident, a man complained of a few drunk passengers who were allegedly harassing others, including some women on a Vistara flight.
"Today travelled with Vistara UK256. And faced one of the worst experiences. Few passengers were totally drunk and harassing ladies and other people. still, they gave more drink. Crew: Shreya, Chaitali, charles didn't control and ignored the situation," wrote the passenger who goes by @Bhavitals on Twitter.
"Instead of teaching lessons to such passengers, they were totally ignored. Vistara is famous for premium service but today I lost #vistara.
“And during off-boarding instead of being serious about the situation, the crew were laughing and saying "uska (drunk) to pent nikal gaya tha," the passenger tweeted on March 12.
Responding to the tweets, the airline said, "our crew is trained to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on board. This sounds like an unforeseen event. We do not condone such behaviour and absolutely give our best to provide a comfortable journey to our customers."
Drunk business class passenger allegedly urinates on elderly woman - and all she got in return was clean clothes
Man arrested after allegedly holding razor blade near fellow passenger’s throat
WATCH: American Airlines passenger arrested after punching flight attendant
SpiceJet puts passenger on ‘no flying list’ after video surfaces of him smoking on flight
In the last two years since 2021, a total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by various airlines in India.
The DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR), Section 3 Air Transport, Series M, Part VI titled “Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers” in order to ensure safety of the aircraft/persons/property on board and maintain good order and discipline on board the aircraft.
Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.