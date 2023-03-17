Cabin and crew were laughing with drunk passengers, claims angry traveller

New Delhi - In a recent incident, a man complained of a few drunk passengers who were allegedly harassing others, including some women on a Vistara flight. "Today travelled with Vistara UK256. And faced one of the worst experiences. Few passengers were totally drunk and harassing ladies and other people. still, they gave more drink. Crew: Shreya, Chaitali, charles didn't control and ignored the situation," wrote the passenger who goes by @Bhavitals on Twitter.

"Instead of teaching lessons to such passengers, they were totally ignored. Vistara is famous for premium service but today I lost #vistara. “And during off-boarding instead of being serious about the situation, the crew were laughing and saying "uska (drunk) to pent nikal gaya tha," the passenger tweeted on March 12. Responding to the tweets, the airline said, "our crew is trained to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on board. This sounds like an unforeseen event. We do not condone such behaviour and absolutely give our best to provide a comfortable journey to our customers."

In the last two years since 2021, a total of 139 incidents of unruly behaviour were reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by various airlines in India.