Cathay Pacific cancels all weekend flights as Typhoon Saola approaches Hong Kong

Cathay Pacific Airways, the flag air carrier of Hong Kong, has cancelled all flights at Hong Kong International Airport scheduled for Friday and Saturday as Super Typhoon Saola approaches the city.

"As a result of Super Typhoon Saola approaching Hong Kong, a number of flights scheduled to arrive and depart from Hong Kong International Airport on Friday, 1 September and Saturday, 2 September have been affected ... All Cathay Pacific flights arriving in and departing from Hong Kong between 2pm on Friday, 1 September and 10 am on Saturday, 2 September have been cancelled," the air carrier announced on the website.