China's cruise tourism industry sees promising revival

Boasting Mediterranean-style décor, global cuisine and boutique shopping, the cruise ship Mediterranea left north China's Tianjin on Sept. 30 for Sasebo and Fukuoka in Japan, among other spots, providing an ideal holiday getaway. Guo Jia, director of business development of Adora Cruises, which operated the cruise, said that the ship carried more than 2,500 passengers on departure, which was close to full capacity.

A tourist surnamed Xu decided to spend the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday on the cruise, together with his family. "It's the first time that our family has spent a holiday on a cruise, which is a special experience for us," explained Xu. One tour-group leader said that the resurgence of China's cruise tourism industry has attracted many new and old customers, most of whom travelled as a family unit, with more elderly people and children taking part. On Sept. 19, China's Ministry of Transport announced the full resumption of international cruise ship transport to and from ports in the country.

The ministry said in a notice that local transport authorities at the ports where cruise ships dock should formulate plans for restoring international cruise transportation and proceed with the work of resumption after obtaining approval from local governments. The voyages now being undertaken by many cruise ships demonstrate the rapid post-pandemic recovery of China's cruise tourism industry. On Sept. 27, the cruise ship Dream left its home port of Tianjin for a voyage to the island of Jeju, the Republic of Korea.

On Sept. 29, the cruise ship Blue Dream Star set sail from Qingdao, carrying nearly 1,000 passengers on a journey to the island of Jeju and east China's Shanghai. "China's international cruise tourism sector is fully recovering step by step," said Ye Xinliang, deputy dean of the School of Management, Shanghai University of Engineering Science.

Chu Jiayi, head of Tianjin Nebula Holiday International Travel Agency, said that once the cruise-operation plan for the Mediterranea was released, they cooperated with the cruise company and booked some of the tickets in advance for sales. "We sold all of our booked tickets in early September. Most of the tourists came from outside Tianjin," Chu said.

As the largest cruise home port in northern China, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has received over 880 international cruise ships and handled more than 4.26 million inbound and outbound passengers. The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) says that the cruise continues to be one of the fastest-growing sectors of the tourism industry. The number of ocean-going cruise passengers is expected to reach 31.5 million in 2023, and 39.5 million by 2027.

Some international cruise companies have expressed their confidence in the Chinese cruise market. Liu Zinan, chairman of Royal Caribbean Cruises Asia, said the company launched the 2024 international cruise line from Shanghai on June 29. The number of bookings for cruise tickets on the first day was twice the previous high. After a month and a half, the direct sales channel had already met the previously set annual sales target.