China's famed Tianmen Mountain shatters previous tourist number record

Tianmen Mountain Scenic Area, nestled in the city of Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, has shattered its previous tourist number record set in 2019 following a tourism boom this year. The renowned national forest park and 5A tourist destination has welcomed over 5 million visitors so far in 2023, surpassing the 4.74 million visitors it attracted in 2019, according to the management authorities of the scenic area.

Tianmen Mountain scenic area, one of the iconic destinations in the renowned tourist city of Zhangjiajie, has received over 37 million visitors since it opened to tourists in September 2005. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tianmen Mountain (@tianmenshan)

The Wulingyuan scenic area in the city is on the world heritage list of Unesco. "With sustained tourism boom this year, the scenic area has maintained high traffic even in traditionally slack seasons and witnessed even greater surges during peak seasons," said Tian Huilin, general manager of Tianmen Mountain Tourism Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tianmen Mountain (@tianmenshan) Apart from a steady rise in the number of domestic tourists, the scenic area has also seen sustained recovery in inbound tourism, Tian said.