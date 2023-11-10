India could get electric air taxis by 2026

InterGlobe Enterprises, which backs India's top airline IndiGo, and US-based Archer Aviation will launch an all- electric air taxi service in India in 2026 that will be "cost-competitive" with on-road services, the companies said Thursday.

The partnership, should they get regulatory clearances, aims to capitalise on a growing need for transport solutions in the world's most populous country that is battling severe ground travel congestion and pollution in its main cities.

Archer Aviation, backed by the likes of Chrysler-parent Stellantis, Boeing and United Airlines, makes electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that have been touted as the future of urban air mobility.

These 'Midnight' e-aircraft can carry four passengers and a pilot for up to 100 miles (roughly 161 kilometres).