LOOK: 10 most instagrammable pools in the world

With bikini season almost upon us, finding the perfect picture hotspot is essential. Cooling down at the poolside should be at the top of your summer itinary. If you need inspiration on why you should get out there and soak up some much needed sun and enjoy the water, here are the 10 most instagrammable pools in the world. Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore

The Sands SkyPark, as it is known, features a public observatory deck, blooming gardens and many restaurants for a memorable sky-high experience. Picture: Instagram The Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore is the most expensive hotel ever built and it comprises three 55-storey towers containing over 2 500 luxury rooms and suites. You will find the world’s largest rooftop infinity pool 200 metres in the sky and you can sunbathe, lounge, splish and splash in the 150 meter infinity-edged pool while soaking in the views of the sparkling Singapore skyline. Casa Casuarina/ Versace Mansion, Miami Beach, US Once the home of Gianni Versace, guests can now stay and enjoy this pool at the mansion and bask in the old world opulence. Picture: Instagram Casa Casuarina’s pool is iconic and unforgettable. This pool at the Versace mansion is celebrated for its cultural significance, since Versace Mansion has a much more eclectic history. Once the home of Gianni Versace, guests can now stay in the mansion and bask in the old world opulence. The surrounding walls resemble a palace, decorated with intricate detail, the Mediterranean-style pool is sure to impress.

Bondi Icebergs, Sydney, Australia Swim in its crystalline waters, while the sea crashes into the rocks below. Picture: Instragram Bondi Icebergs is not just a pool, but more of an Australian landmark. Both members and visitors are welcome to swim in its crystalline waters, while the sea crashes into the rocks below. It is a lap pool, but you can simply swim for fun, or just take in the gorgeous surroundings of Bondi Beach and the Pacific Ocean. Hotel Xcaret, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Hotel Xcaret’s pool has some stunning and iconic architectural features. Picture: Instagram Playa del Carmen’s Hotel Xcaret has become synonymous with its rooftop pool, designed to get the perfect snap for Instagram. Not only is it a delightful infinity pool, which overlooks the wide-spanning turquoise ocean, but the pool spills out into a glass bridge, connecting you to the other side of the pool. With nothing beneath you, you’re practically swimming through the air, while your pal gets a great shot from the viewing point. Ashford Castle, Mayo, Ireland Gaze up at the three seashell chandeliers and admire the ‘Tree of Life’ mosaic. Picture: Instagram Ashford Castle is evocative of an elegant and bygone age. This feeling also extends to its sublime pool. You can gaze up at the three seashell chandeliers and admire the ‘Tree of Life’ mosaic. South African artist Jane du Rand created the mosaic which stretches across an entire wall. The pool room is like a grand drawing room and very fitting for a castle.

Amangiri, Utah, US The pool at Amangiri seamlessly blends into the desert background. Picture: Instagram Amangiri in Utah, US, blends seamlessly into its desert surroundings and feels like it is built into the rock formations. The luxury resort has a remarkable swimming pool set within a sunken courtyard and framed by a rock escarpment. It is the most extraordinary pool in which to take a dip to escape the desert heat, making you feel like you are swimming in a natural waterhole. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India

This pool and its lavish surroundings are reminiscent of a time gone by. Picture: Instagram This pool and its lavish surroundings are reminiscent of a time gone by, elegant, traditional, and stunning. The hotel is on its own island in Lake Pichola. You can’t get more secluded and exclusive than that. From the pool, you have a view of the shimmering lake beyond the marble palace walls. The Lake Argyle Resort, Kimberly, Australia The resort’s 35 meter infinity pool is spectacular and overlooks some of the most awe-inspiring scenery of Australia’s outback. Picture: Instagram In the far north of Western Australia, in the remote Kimberley region lies Australia’s second-largest, freshwater man-made reservoir. This nature lovers’ Eden is nestled in the rugged billion-year-old landscape. The resort’s 35 meter infinity pool is spectacular and overlooks some of the most awe-inspiring scenery in Australia. It is at its most magical at sunset when the kaleidoscopic sky reflects in the water and the landscape and pool seem to merge.

The Berkeley Hotel, London, UK Enjoy sundowners on the roof poolside. Picture: Instagram The Berkeley Hotel is in London’s swanky Knightsbridge neighbourhood and home to one of only two semi-public rooftop pools in London. This luxury swimming pool is located on the seventh floor. From here, you can enjoy terrific city views as you lounge or do a few laps. Gold-coloured mosaic tiles stud the pool floor and sides and there is a pretty cloistered area with loungers. The Silo Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa

Soak up the summer sun from one of the world's most spectacular and scenic rooftop pools. Picture: Instagram Located in Cape Town on the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, the Silo Hotel occupies the grain elevator portion of a historic grain silo complex above the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA). The hotel bills itself as “a celebration of art, style, architecture and design”. Its spectacular rooftop pool has glass sides and unrivalled views of Table Mountain and Lion’s Head, as well as the Atlantic Ocean and city skyline. Sunsets from here are mesmerising and memorable. This list was compiled by Big 7 Travel. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.