LOOK: Inside Aisha Baker and Wayne Parnell's family vacay in the Maldives

South African cricketer Wayne Parnell and his wife, Aisha Baker, are on holiday in the Maldives with their young kids. The South African couple travelled almost 24 hours to their destination. Baker, an entrepreneur and influencer, posted on Instagram: “So grateful to be in paradise making memories with our little family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Baker (@bakedonline) Once they landed, the family of four checked into Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. The luxury resort, known for using materials like bamboo, natural stones and Langhi Langhi leaves, as well as its energy efficiency and environmental preservation, is a popular spot for luxury travellers. A night rate starts from $899 (R13 426).

Located on the Raa Atoll, in the northern part of the Maldives archipelago, Emerald is surrounded by 1.5km of soft white sand on a lush private 20 hectares island. There are 120 villas, some on the island and some over the water. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Baker (@bakedonline) As parents of young kids, the pair still found time to relax and spend quality time with each other.

Baker posted a picture of herself taking a morning swim: “Early morning swim while my babies sleep in.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha Baker (@bakedonline) In another post, she captured a selfie with her and Parnell, with the caption: “Lovers in paradise.” They also enjoyed family activities at the resort –trying their best to make the trip memorable for their young ones.

In one activity, the family went in search of baby sharks. “On the hunt for baby sharks having their snack time in the ocean,” she posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waleed Wayne Parnell (@parnygram) Parnell also posted snaps of his time with the kids –from spending time in the pool with their newborn to beach strolls with his eldest.