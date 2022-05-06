LOOK: Kanye West takes new squeeze Chaney Jones on holiday to Japan

Kanye West has taken his girlfriend Chaney Jones on vacation to Tokyo, Japan. The 44-year-old star - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian - started romancing the 24-year-old model following his split from 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox, 32, in early 2022, after just six weeks of dating.

And on Wednesday, Chaney - who has been compared to Kim - took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of her and the Yeezy founder standing on a bridge on their city break. The trip comes amid a period of silence from the 'Jesus Walks' rapper after he was embroiled in a relatively one-sided feud with his former spouse's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Picture: @chaneyjonesssss/IG Stories Before being temporarily banned from Instagram relating to racist slurs aimed at comedian Trevor Noah, Kanye used the social media app to launch a series of scathing attacks on Pete. The hip-hop icon also engaged in social media rows regarding his children with Kim but is now reportedly trying to "disconnect" from all the drama.

A source said: "Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim." The SKIMS founder had been subjected to a torrent of abuse on Instagram from the 'DONDA' rapper, who implied that Kim had stopped "allowing" him to see their kids following their split, and he went on to release a music video that appeared to show him decapitating and burying a clay version of Pete. However, the insider went on to explain that Kanye is now "taking care" of himself and will be "removing himself from all the craziness" after making his family his number one priority.

The source added: "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."