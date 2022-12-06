LOOK: New luxury oasis opens in Jaipur

New Delhi - Indian Hotels Company has announced the opening of Taj Amer, a new oasis of modern luxury in Jaipur. The hotel’s design seamlessly blends contemporary elegance while paying homage to Rajasthan’s traditional architecture and offers stunning views of the ancient Aravalli Range.

Puneet Chhatwal, the managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL, said, "IHCL has been in the Pink City for over 50 years.

“The culturally rich and historically significant city has evolved into a global tourist destination and important commercial hub. “This opening is in line with IHCL's vision of strengthening our presence in key markets across India. With the launch of Taj Amer, IHCL has grown to nine hotels across brands in Jaipur.” Strategically located in Kukas, Taj Amer is a short drive from the majestic Amber Fort and other popular tourist spots.

Stunning marble arches at the entrance lead into the lobby with its high domed ceilings, lotus filigree work and carefully curated artwork.

The luxurious 245 rooms and suites reflect the hotel’s grandeur with peacock motifs, intricate latticework and rich textures, offering picture-postcard views. The hotel offers myriad dining experiences – from the legendary all-day diner Shamiana and a selection of international cocktails with trademark local flavours at House of Nomad to small bites at Emperor’s Court and the soon-to-launched Chinese cuisine at the signature House of Ming.

The rooftop infinity pool is the perfect place for a bird's eye view of the Pink City. Inspired by ancient Indian healing wisdom, Jiva Spa will be a sanctuary that provides a soothing blend of Ayurvedic massages and aromatherapy for holistic rejuvenation. Jaigarh, the lavishly appointed 16 000 sq. ft pillar-less ballroom, the adjoining 8 000 sq. ft lawns and spacious banqueting areas are ideal for weddings, business conferences as well as elegant soirées.