LOOK: World's first Zootopia land launched at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort on Tuesday unveiled the world's first Zootopia land as the Walt Disney Company looks to further tap the growing Chinese travel market. The new themed land, based on the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios movie ‘Zootopia,’ will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Shanghai Disney Resort announced.

This follows the opening of the world's first ‘Frozen’-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland in November. According to the Washington Post, World of Frozen has two rides – a boat trip through a winter wonderland featuring music from the movies, and a sleigh-themed roller-coaster – as well as a restaurant serving Nordic-inspired food. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanghai Disney Resort (@shanghaidisneyresort)

The new themed lands in Shanghai and Hong Kong are spurring the forthcoming New Year's travel market in East Asia. Zootopia is the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland. Its construction started in December 2019. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanghai Disney Resort (@shanghaidisneyresort)