LOOK: World's first Zootopia land launched at Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disney Resort on Tuesday unveiled the world's first Zootopia land as the Walt Disney Company looks to further tap the growing Chinese travel market.
The new themed land, based on the popular Walt Disney Animation Studios movie ‘Zootopia,’ will officially open to the public on Wednesday, Shanghai Disney Resort announced.
This follows the opening of the world's first ‘Frozen’-themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland in November.
According to the Washington Post, World of Frozen has two rides – a boat trip through a winter wonderland featuring music from the movies, and a sleigh-themed roller-coaster – as well as a restaurant serving Nordic-inspired food.
The new themed lands in Shanghai and Hong Kong are spurring the forthcoming New Year's travel market in East Asia.
Zootopia is the eighth themed land at Shanghai Disneyland. Its construction started in December 2019.
Shanghai Disney Resort opened with six themed lands on June 16, 2016.
Its seventh land and first major expansion, Disney Pixar Toy Story Land, opened in 2018, which made Shanghai Disneyland the fastest-expanding Disneyland worldwide.
Beyond Hong Kong, Disney wants to expand its dominant position as the world’s largest theme-park operator, the Washington Post reported.
This includes an ambitious plan to nearly double spending on its theme parks and resorts to $60bn over the next 10 years, citing a boost to the bottom line from rides, cruises and other attractions.