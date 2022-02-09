Love is in the air: The most romantic travel destinations

As countries lift restrictions and welcome foreign travellers to their shores, it’s an apt time to explore an international trip. And with Valentine’s Day just a few days away, these international destinations are perfect for a celebratory holiday that is all about love. Singapore

Picture: Pexels The romantic love story of one Nicholas Young and Rachel Chu made us all fall in love with Singapore. Crazy Rich Asians sold the Southeast Asian island like no other book (or film) before and it made one long for a loved up vacation in the city. Singapore is perfect for those romantic and cosy vibes. From luxurious hotels, and food stalls, to romantic gardens for lazy walks, it’s a city literally made for lovers. Dubai Miracle Garden, United Arab Emirates

Picture: Unsplash If you happen to be in Dubai, I must make a case for the magic of the Dubai Miracle Garden. The flowers all over the Dubai Miracle Garden immediately make one feel romantic, so much so that you have no choice but to sidle up to your partner and dream of being in your own fairytale. Take in the aroma around the park, while appreciating the brilliance of the living art, the moat surrounding the gardens and tuck into some froyo. Make sure you take a picture underneath the heart-shaped flower arch.

The Maldives Picture: Pexels

With its white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, luxury resorts and the promise of total relaxation, it is fast becoming the summer destination for South Africans wanting to venture abroad. The tropical nation is composed of 26 ring-shaped atolls made up of more than 1 000 coral islands – many still uninhabited. Spend your days lazing on your day bed or private infinity pool, go snorkelling or take a sunset cruise to see dolphins. These are just some of the reasons South Africans have fallen in love with the island and who can blame us? Marrakesh, Morocco

Picture: Unsplash For the couples who love history, culture, beautiful architecture and great food, Marrakesh is the ideal destination. And it’s suitable for romantic sojourns.