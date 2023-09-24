Myanmar introduces new destinations for upcoming tourism season

Myanmar's Ministry of Hotels and Tourism revealed 14 tour destinations for the upcoming travelling season for both domestic and foreign travellers. The suggested tour areas are mostly places rich in ancient and ethnic cultures and also eco-friendly, including the cities of Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay, Bagan, Chaungtha, Ngwe Saung, Ngapali, Pyin Oo Lwin, Inle, Kalaw/Taunggyi, Kawthoung, Kyaukphyu, Manaung, Putao, according to an announcement by the ministry.

It will help tourists make decisions in choosing destinations to visit since those 14 places are recommended by the ministry, Union Minister for Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khine told Xinhua. "Those designated places will be prioritized in the tour packages and plans of the travel agencies," she said. The southeast Asian country also expects the rise of the country's inbound tourism this year.

The minister believed that the Myanmar government granting visa-on-arrival for Chinese and Indian visitors and the Chinese government allowing its citizens to visit Myanmar with package tour plans will promote the recovery of the country's tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic.