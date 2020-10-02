TravelWorldAsia
A man stands dressed as Hindu god Shiva to attract alms as a Nepalese Hindu devotee wearing mask offers prayers from outside the closed gate of Pashupatinath temple during the holy month of Shrawan in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The temple has been remaining closed for almost four months as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)
A man stands dressed as Hindu god Shiva to attract alms as a Nepalese Hindu devotee wearing mask offers prayers from outside the closed gate of Pashupatinath temple during the holy month of Shrawan in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, July 20, 2020. The temple has been remaining closed for almost four months as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/NIranjan Shrestha)

Nepal to waive 7-day quarantine for tourists

By IANS Time of article published 43m ago

Share this article:

Kathmandu - The Nepal government has announced its decision to waive off the seven-day quarantine period for tourists from October 17 when commercial international flights will resume, the media reported.

The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation is working to carry out instant antigen test for Covid-19 for foreign tourists upon their arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport, The Himalayan Times reported citing an official as saying on Thursday.

"Visiting tourists who carry a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report can be allowed to walk free after carrying out the antigen test," the official said.

On Tuesday, the Ministry had released protocols stating that foreigners would have to compulsorily stay in hotel quarantine for seven days after landing here post October 17.

"If everything goes as per plans, Nepal is fully opening up for tourism after October 17," said the official.

Officials at the Department of Tourism have already notified the Ministry that it couldn't issue permits to mountaineers if strict provisions, including a $5 000 (about R83 000) Covid-19 insurance and one-week quarantine rule were applied.

Share this article:

Related Articles