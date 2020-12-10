No need to panic! Covid-19 scare aboard Singapore cruise turns out to be false alarm

By John Geddie

SINGAPORE - A passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and nearly 1 700 guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday.

Passengers on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas vessel were held in their cabins for more than 16 hours on Wednesday after an 83-year old man tested positive for Covid-19 after he came to the ship's medical centre with diarrhoea.

When the ship returned to port on Wednesday, the passenger was taken to hospital where he took two further tests which did not reveal infection. A third negative test on Thursday led authorities to declare him virus free.

"A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83year-old male Singaporean...does not have Covid-19 infection,"the health ministry said in a statement.