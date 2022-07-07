Norwegian Cruise Line sets sail for Asia

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that it is returning to Asia for the 2023 – 2024 cruise season. The extensive season starts from October 2023 to March 2024.
The Norwegian Jewel will embark on a journey featuring 12 immersive and port-rich sailings ranging from 10- to 12-days. It has also included a 16-day Extraordinary Journey from Seattle, Washington (US) to Tokyo, Japan.
The Norwegian Jewel will depart from a vast choice of ports, including Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Taipei (Keelung); Singapore; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand; Benoa, Bali; and Seoul (Incheon), South Korea.
In addition, the Company will make visits to four ports in the region, including Puerto Princesa, Boracay, Salomague and Hualien, where travellers will explore the natural beauty and rich culture of the Philippines and Taiwan.
This will be the Norwegian Jewel’s second successful season in the region following a 16-day repositioning cruise from Seattle, Washington (US) to Tokyo, Japan, via the wilds of Alaska.
Norwegian Cruise Line president and CEO Harry Sommer said: “We’re thrilled to return to Asia and to reaffirm our commitment to one of the most sought-after cruise destinations around the world.”
The cruise ship’s port-intensive Asia itineraries mostly include less than two sea-days per cruise as well as multiple late-night departures and overnight calls on select itineraries in Osaka, Japan; Singapore; and Phuket, Thailand. Sommer also said: “We couldn’t be more pleased to make our long-awaited return to this uniquely diverse and culturally rich region with Norwegian Jewel, a ship we already know is incredibly popular in Asia.”