Norwegian Cruise Line sets sail for Asia

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has announced that it is returning to Asia for the 2023 – 2024 cruise season. The extensive season starts from October 2023 to March 2024. The Norwegian Jewel will embark on a journey featuring 12 immersive and port-rich sailings ranging from 10- to 12-days. It has also included a 16-day Extraordinary Journey from Seattle, Washington (US) to Tokyo, Japan.

The Norwegian Jewel which will be journeying to Asia from August. Picture: Supplied The Norwegian Jewel will depart from a vast choice of ports, including Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Taipei (Keelung); Singapore; Kuala Lumpur (Port Klang), Malaysia; Bangkok (Laem Chabang), Thailand; Benoa, Bali; and Seoul (Incheon), South Korea. In addition, the Company will make visits to four ports in the region, including Puerto Princesa, Boracay, Salomague and Hualien, where travellers will explore the natural beauty and rich culture of the Philippines and Taiwan. This will be the Norwegian Jewel’s second successful season in the region following a 16-day repositioning cruise from Seattle, Washington (US) to Tokyo, Japan, via the wilds of Alaska.