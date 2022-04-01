Spend your Easter holiday in the Maldives

With one of the most popular holidays around the corner, this is the perfect bucket list beach destination. Perfect for families, who want to make the most of quality time together in paradise, super romantic for couples looking for the ultimate honeymoon, or for those suited to travel solo in need of a bit of relaxation.

Why the Maldives? The Maldives consists of 1192 tiny islands scattered across the Indian Ocean and is a diver’s paradise, with some of the world’s most superb scuba diving and snorkelling. There is an abundance of marine life, with over 1100 fish species. Divers can be lucky enough to see dolphins, whale and reef sharks, and manta rays, with excellent visibility and breath-taking reefs.

For the more adventurous, there are many other thrilling water activities on offer, with the likes of jet skiing, kayaking, banana boating, para-sailing, and fly-boarding. Stress-free travel Air Seychelles operates to the Maldives using a fuel-efficient A320 neo aircraft with 168 seats and has partnered with Priority Escapes, a bespoke travel agency based in Johannesburg, selling the Maldives exclusively.

It is currently the only travel operator offering this 9-hour flight operated by Air Seychelles from Johannesburg to the Maldives, with a brief technical stop in the Seychelles, which can only be booked with the agency. Passengers entering to Maldives are NO LONGER required to present a PCR negative test result upon arrival if they are fully vaccinated. The wearing of face-masks is no longer mandatory in areas without outbreaks.

