Thai tourism reopening plan stokes concerns of virus resurgence

As Thailand gears up for the reopening of Bangkok and several key provinces in October, some doctors warn that hospitalizations could surge again because the vaccination rate remains low across the nation.

Only 18% of the population is fully inoculated at present, a level that offers only limited protection from the spread of Covid-19, especially with the impending increase of the movements of people and the arrival of tourists - who will be granted quarantine waivers based on their vaccination status.

Coverage should exceed 70% before reopening because fully vaccinated people can still get infected and spread the virus, said Prasit Watanapa, dean of Mahidol University's Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital. He said that the emergence of a new variant could worsen the situation and squeeze the health-care system.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has pushed for a wider reopening in an effort to boost the foreigner-driven tourism sector. The scrapping of quarantines - typically two weeks - is part of the government's "living with Covid-19" strategy that aims to revive the economy and put people back to work - while concurrently limiting fallout from the virus.