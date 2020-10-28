This top destination in Asia tops CNN World’s 50 Best Foods list

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Thai Massaman curry has topped CNN's The World’s 50 Best Foods list. Tom Yum Kung was placed eighth place and Som Tam papaya salad, in 46th position. South Africa's famous bunny chow featured in 19th place. Yuthasak Supasorn, Tourism Authority of Thailand Governor, said, the list is a testament to the already solid reputation of Thai cuisine that is increasingly perceived as a world-class culinary experience. "Thailand is certainly a great destination for foodie tourism. Once the Covid-19 situation improves, we are more than ready to welcome tourists and foodies from around the world to embark on a culinary journey and explore Thainess through Thai dishes in unique destinations across Thailand," said Supasorn.

The latest CNN Travel World’s 50 Best Foods list was updated in September 2020.

CNN Travel staff said that they had scoured the planet for what they thought were 50 of the most delicious foods ever created. The famous Massaman curry with chicken

Massaman curry is spicy, coconutty, sweet and savoury. Even the packet sauce you buy from the supermarket can make the most delinquent of cooks look like a Michelin potential.

“The Land of Smiles” isn’t just a marketing catch-line. It’s a result of being born in a land where the world’s most delicious food is sold on nearly every street corner," said Supasorn.

Tom Yum Kung, a shrimp spicy soup teems with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaves. Usually loaded with coconut milk and cream, the hearty soup unifies a host of favourite Thai tastes, including sour, salty, spicy and sweet. It is quite affordable.

The spicy Papaya Salad with Sticky Rice is Thailand’s most famous salad. It has garlic and chillies, tamarind juice, fish sauce, peanuts, dried shrimp, tomatoes, lime juice, sugar cane paste, string beans and a handful of grated green papaya. Variations include those made with crab (som tam pu) and fermented fish sauce (som tam pla ra), but none matches the flavour and simple beauty of the original.