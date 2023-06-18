Top 10 popular cities for solo travel, according to Google data

Solo travel allows you to step out of your comfort zone and if you face any hiccups along the way, you have to get out of that tricky situation by yourself, which can help with problem-solving, dealing with pressure, and developing self-confidence. Explore Travel conducted research and found the most popular hot spots worldwide for solo travel. The research was conducted by analysing the latest Google search data from the last two years.

According to regional director Australia and New Zealand at Explore Travel, Ben Ittensohn, their latest research has been an insightful journey into the evolving preferences of solo travellers across the globe. “Our study also highlights the ever-growing popularity of solo travel as a meaningful way to experience the world: it’s a powerful reminder that travel is not just about the destination, but the journey itself, and the personal growth that comes with stepping outside of our comfort zones. There is a wide world waiting to be explored, and we hope our study inspires more people to embark on their own solo adventures,” said Ittensohn.

So here are the most popular cities for solo travel in the world. Hanoi A cityscape of hanoi city in Vietnam. Picture: Unsplash Topping the list as the world’s trending city for solo travel is the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi. Interest in solo travel for Hanoi has climbed a massive 946% on last year's searches and it’s not hard to understand why this city is the ‘one to watch’ for a solo adventure.

Aesthetically pleasing and filled with ancient architecture, Hanoi presents itself as a place that’s rich in culture with plenty of activities for solo travellers to enjoy, from browsing food markets and visiting historic temples, to simply wandering the colourful streets. Bangkok Bangkok, Thailand’s capital city. Picture: Unsplash Bangkok places second, with an 816% rise in solo travel searches, with a plethora of activities that are perfect for independent travellers.

Thailand’s capital city is rich in history with many temples that yearn to be explored. There are many opportunities to get involved with the renowned local cuisine, too, with plenty of cooking classes on offer for amateurs looking to impress their friends when they arrive back home. All the while you can manoeuvre about the city with ease thanks to the iconic tuk tuk transportation. Taipei

Sunset over Taipei City in Taiwan. Picture: Unsplash Taipei lands in third place among the world’s trending solo travel cities, with a search increase of close to 700%. The capital of Taiwan boasts much in the way of both modern architecture as well as serene nature trails and hikes. Foodies looking for amazing dining experiences are in luck: Taipei is home to 175 dining recommendations by the Michelin food guide, so no solo traveller will go hungry!

Seoul A misty morning in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Unsplash South Korea’s Seoul winds up in fourth place with a search increase of 533% for ‘Seoul solo travel’ in comparison to last year. Fans of K-pop in particular will be delighted to visit K-star Road, featuring entertaining statues of famous K-pop idols.

Phnom Penh Phnom Penh City sunset in Cambodia. Picture: Unsplash The city of Phnom Penh rounds out the top five with a 500% increase in searches when compared to the previous year's data. There is an abundance of history to absorb for solo travellers who wish to expand their minds in the Cambodian capital, with an array of boat tours, temples and national monuments displaying elements of the country’s complex history.

Ho Chi Minh City People riding motorcycles in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Picture: Unsplash Vietnam’s busiest city narrowly misses a top-five placement, with a solo travel search increase of 480%. The city hosts an interesting juxtaposition of both traditional and contemporary sights to see; solo travellers can explore the Cu Chi Tunnels or take a boat ride through the jungle and then eat dinner in a skyscraper restaurant all within the same day.

Kuala Lumpur Petrona Twin Tower at night in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Picture: Unsplash Malaysia’s capital city makes an appearance in seventh place with a 464% rise in solo travel searches. Its metropolitan city skyline is perfect for solo travellers who enjoy photography, with the Petronas Twin Towers creating an iconic focal point over the rest of Kuala Lumpur’s architecture.

Perth Skyline of Perth, Australia. Picture: Unsplash Australia’s first entry into the top 10 trending cities for solo travel is Perth, seeing a 408% increase in search interest. Perth is perfect for those who wish to relax during their solo holiday, with plenty of parks, botanical gardens and gorgeous sandy beaches.

With a near constant presence of warm sunshine, it is easy to see why solo travellers may use Perth to get a bit of R&R while they plan out the rest of their Western Australia adventure. Singapore Marina Bay Skyline, Singapore. Picture: Unsplash The city of Singapore registers in ninth place with nearly 400% more searches for solo travel compared to last year.

Those with an interest in all things botanical will surely be in their element in this city; the National Orchid Garden, Botanical Gardens and Cloud Forest are all on offer, creating the perfect backdrop for independent travellers looking to get lost in nature while going for a solo walk. Sydney Ferries making their way into Sydney Harbour. Picture: Unsplash Australia’s second and final entry in the top 10 solo destinations this year is Sydney, the capital of New South Wales.