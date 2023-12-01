Tourists are once again flocking to Cambodia’s world heritage site Angkor

Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park registered 699,996 foreign visitors during the first 11 months of 2023, up 211 percent from 225,191 over the same period last year, said a news release on Friday. The ancient park earned $32.54-million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-November period, up 261 percent from $9-million year on year, according to the news release from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

In November alone, the Angkor welcomed 97,426 foreigners, making $4.66-million in revenue, the statement added. Located in northwest Cambodia, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country. Cambodian Ministry of Tourism's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Top Sopheak said he is confident that the Chinese-invested Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI), which launched its commercial operation on November 16, would attract more international travellers to the Angkor.

With a 3,600-meter-long runway, the SAI is currently the biggest airport in the Southeast Asian country and is the main gateway to the Angkor.