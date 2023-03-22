Vanessa Hudgens to explore family’s Asian heritage in new travel documentary

Los Angeles – Asian-American actor Vanessa Hudgens, who gained stardom with her work in Disney's 'High School Musical' series, is set to shoot a travel documentary in the Philippines, the country of her mother's birth. The untitled project will shoot in Palawan and Manila in March, reports 'Variety'.

Paul Soriano, who is attached as the director, is known for directing the 2019 film 'Mananita' and Manny Pacquiao biopic 'Kid Kulafu'. The documentary is said to showcase the relationship between Hudgens and her Filipino mother, Gina, who emigrated to the US at the age of 25, as well as Hudgens' sister, Stella. Since ‘High School Musical,’ Hudgens has notched up key roles in 'Spring Breakers', 'Gimme Shelter', 'Bad Boys for Life', and the Oscar-nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'.

Hudgens executive produced and starred in the film 'The Knight Before Christmas' and all three instalments of 'The Princess Switch' series for Netflix. Hudgens is next set to star in the upcoming films 'French Girl' and 'Bad Boys 4'. "I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world," Hudgens said in a statement announcing the documentary. "The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up."