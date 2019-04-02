Flying in a tight formation, the Su-30s were filmed traversing the sky over the Malaysian city of Langkawi. Pic: Russian Defence Ministry

Four Su-30 jets flown by the world-famous Russian Knights aerobatic team performed a simultaneous loop in the Malaysian skies, to the excitement of countless onlookers watching the stunt. Flying in a tight formation, the Su-30s were filmed traversing the sky over the Malaysian city of Langkawi, where the International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition (LIMA) took place.

The Russian Knights chose to do a loop, an extremely difficult maneuver first performed by aerobatics enthusiast Petr Nesterov in the early 20th century.

A camera mounted on one of the jets shows the pilots making a low pass over the Langkawi airfield. They then pull their jets up into the vertical while keeping minimal distance between the aircraft.

The Su-30s are seen continuing around and heading back in the same direction, making a 360 turn.

The pilots briefly released the brakes and retracted the undercarriages to slow down. The Russian Knights’ loop looked equally impressive from the ground.

The Russian Knights are a world-renowned aerobatic team which frequently performs at airshows in Russia and abroad.

The jet is designed by Suknoi for all-weather, air superiority, and air-to-surface missions and the host nation, Malaysia has a number of Su-30s in its air force fighter fleet.