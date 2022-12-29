WATCH: Fight breaks out between two passengers on Kolkata-bound flight

New Delhi - A fight between two passengers broke out onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-India flight bound for Kolkata, after one of them refused to follow cabin crew's safety instructions, according to reports. A video of the fight between the two passengers has gone viral, where the cabin crew and some other passengers can be seen trying to stop the fight.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on December 26 prior to the Kolkata-bound flight taking off from Bangkok. WATCH | Scuffle between passengers inside a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-Kolkata flight pic.twitter.com/PqBXfG0u6h — NewsMobile (@NewsMobileIndia) December 29, 2022

According to reports, the crew asked the passengers to adjust their seats to the upright position for take-off, a standard safety procedure also followed on domestic flights. One of the passengers apparently refused to adjust his seat, citing backache. After repeated requests and explanations by the crew that a reclined seat can make evacuation difficult in case of an emergency, the passenger still refused to comply, leading to a fight between him and another passenger who was seated a few rows behind.

