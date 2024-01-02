WATCH: Inside Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built cruise ship

China's first domestically built cruise ship set sail on its maiden voyage from Shanghai on Monday, a sign of the nation's growing prowess in sophisticated construction as it seeks self-sufficiency in key technologies. The Adora Magic City left port on its first commercial cruise late afternoon, en route to South Korea and Japan.

Equipped with a mahjong lounge and hotpot restaurant, the luxury vessel is aimed squarely at China's expanding middle class and their appetite for international travel. State media have hailed the 16-deck behemoth as a "major milestone for the country's shipbuilding industry" and a "crown jewel". Its construction was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Lloyd's Register (LR), which provided marine services for the ship.

It is China's first foray into a sector dominated by European shipbuilders. The country's first homegrown passenger jet, the C919, also made its debut outside mainland China last month. The complex projects are key to Beijing's decades-long ambitions to compete with European and US rivals and cut down China's reliance on foreign technology.