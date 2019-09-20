Andres Aguilera Morillas captured the drone video during his visit to Madakaripura Waterfall in July. Picture: Instagram.

Madakaripura Waterfall, or the eternal waterfall, is a popular tourist attraction in Indonesia. Spanish filmmaker Andres Aguilera Morillas visited the waterfall in July, but instead of capturing the “tourist” style images of the place, the 23-year-old captured a video using his drone.

The video, which gained 137 000 views on Twitter and 53 000 on Instagram has trended.

The video shows the 200-metre waterfall that's three hours from East Java in Indonesia.

Astrazynga said “Good job good shoot good handle drone it's amazing to see madakaripura waterfall in another side and frame🙌🙌🙌🙌” (sic)

Karan1308 called it incredible. “Best drone video I have seen and now I can't wait to see the rest of your Insta feed. 👍👌👏😊,” he posted. (sic).

Kylevollaers said “This is just nuts bro! Madikaripura like never before!” (sic).

WATCH: