Madakaripura Waterfall, or the eternal waterfall, is a popular tourist attraction in Indonesia.
Spanish filmmaker Andres Aguilera Morillas visited the waterfall in July, but instead of capturing the “tourist” style images of the place, the 23-year-old captured a video using his drone.
The video, which gained 137 000 views on Twitter and 53 000 on Instagram has trended.
The video shows the 200-metre waterfall that's three hours from East Java in Indonesia.
Astrazynga said “Good job good shoot good handle drone it's amazing to see madakaripura waterfall in another side and frame🙌🙌🙌🙌” (sic)
Karan1308 called it incredible. “Best drone video I have seen and now I can't wait to see the rest of your Insta feed. 👍👌👏😊,” he posted. (sic).
Kylevollaers said “This is just nuts bro! Madikaripura like never before!” (sic).
New perspective. be sure to turn on the volume! These waterfalls as never seen before 🚀
