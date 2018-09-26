The bus can be seen in the raging muddy-coloured river, as it’s propelled forward at breakneck speed.

Incredible footage shows the moment a luxury tourist bus in India was dragged away by swollen river waters as the area was battered by monsoon rain.



Video from the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh shows the bus being tossed around by the swelling waters of the Beas River, which rose to dangerous levels as a result of monsoon rains that have rocked the region in the past three days.





According to local news agency ANI, there were no passengers on the bus when it was swept away on Sunday afternoon in the tourist resort area of Manali, which saw rainfall of up to 127.44mm.





The bus can be seen being rocked to and fro by the raging muddy-colored river, as it’s propelled forward at breakneck speed.





Torrential rains in the country during its notoriously dangerous rain season have already caused 25 deaths across several regions.

Up to 35 students from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee have been missing for six days after they left to go trekking in Himachal Pradesh’s mountains, ANI reports.

A further nine Kolkata researchers and five IIT Mandi students also went missing in the snow-covered Kullu district.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the June-September monsoon rains should start to abate from Saturday.

Monsoons usually finish in the first week of September but this year they have persisted right into the fourth week of the month.







