Monday, January 16, 2023

WATCH: Woman ends up on a flight with man who ghosted her on first date

Woman takes a trip to Bali for a first date only to end up vacaying alone. Picture: Stijn Dijkstra/Pexels

Published 44m ago

One woman, in particular, decided to take the chance by flying to Bali to meet her special guy who she had been speaking to for a while.

However, regret always creeps on you too late. She realised that she’d been stood up.

Although they had only been speaking online, she felt she could trust the process. I mean, she did get on a plane from Australia to Indonesia to meet him.

‘’Okay originally I was going to do a ‘Come to Bali with me for our first date’... instead we’re gonna have a ‘what the f**k is wrong with men’ FBI session,’’ the Tiktokker said.

@__sillybillie #balidate #balifirstdate #firstdate #boydrama #boytea #ghosting #ghostingisreal #boygossip ♬ original sound - Jess

Apparently, the two love birds planned a whole trip together, “I’ll book a place, you’ll book a place. And from the 24th - 27th (December) it’s you and me,’’ she adds.

However, those days never came because once she arrived in Bali, her date said he was busy with a friend for the first two days.

She didn’t hear from “Casper the ghost” and unfollowed him on Instagram, but eish, he had already unfollowed her. To make matters worse, on her flight home, she saw him seated at the front of the plane.

In the comment section, @jesszautsen said: ‘’He was just sitting in front of me and no words were exchanged, which was amazing and horrifying but I panicked that I couldn’t fit it in this vid.’'

Another user wrote: ‘’He was way to up and down from the start. I would’ve cut him off straight up.’’

At least Jess got the break that she needed, and hopefully, she will never make an impulsive decision like that again.

