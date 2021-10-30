What South Africans need to know about Thailand ahead of its November 1 reopening

Thailand has forever been a bucket list journey for South Africans. Besides its storied history, tantalising cuisine, world-class beaches and spas, Thailand is among the most affordable destinations for travellers, offering plenty of value for money. The country reopens to fully vaccinated South Africans from Monday, November 1, a year and a half after closing borders due to the pandemic. South Africans can travel to 17 attractions within the country, dubbed Blue Zone Destinations.

These include Bangkok, Krabi, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Trat, Buri Ram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang-Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Ranong, Rayong, Loei, Samut Prakan, Surat Thani, Nong Khai, and Udon Thani. South Africans require a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at least 72 hours before the flight to Thailand. The destination is only accepting fully vaccinated travellers. In addition, they need to apply for a Thailand Pass at least seven days before departure. To apply, travellers will require proof of vaccine, travel insurance cover for no less than $50 000 (R748 530), booking details for arrival PCR test and confirmation for seven-night accommodation.