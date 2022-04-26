Will Smith ‘travels to India for spiritual reasons’

Will Smith has reportedly travelled to India for “spiritual purposes”. The 53-year-old actor arrived in Mumbai over the weekend, and he’s said to be on a spiritual journey after he smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Will – who won the Best Actor gong for his performance in ‘King Richard’ – is also planning to practice yoga and meditation, a source said. The Hollywood star was spotted for the first time since the Oscars when he arrived at a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday. Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences after the Oscars controversy, and he was subsequently banned by the Academy from attending its events for the next 10 years.

Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said at the time: “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.” Previously, Will described his behaviour at the Oscars as “shocking, painful, and inexcusable”. The actor said: “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.

