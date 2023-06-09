Qantas said it had overhauled its guidelines to better reflect modern expectations, and to make uniforms more comfortable for staff from "diverse cultural backgrounds". The airline has drawn attention for its fastidious style guide in the past, which banned handlebar moustaches, policed the length of sideburns, and specified the ideal shades of eyeliner.

The changes came at the insistence of labour unions, which urged Qantas to scrap rules such as the requirement that female staff wear make-up. "Fashions change and so have our style guidelines over the years," the airline said in a statement. "Our uniform standards have always been reflective of the times."