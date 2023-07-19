Gigi Hadid arrested on charge of marijuana possession while on holiday in Cayman Islands

By Herb Scribner Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession while on vacation in the Cayman Islands last week, her representatives confirmed on Tuesday.

Hadid and her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy were stopped by customs officers after arriving in the islands by private jet on July 10, according to a local report from the Cayman Marl Road. "During the search of their luggage, ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja were found in the luggage of both passengers," according to the report. "The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption."

Hadid purchased the marijuana legally in New York City with a medical license, her representative Ronde Coletta told The Washington Post, adding that medical use of marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017. That's true. However, it is illegal to travel in and out of the territory with cannabis. Hadid and McCarthy were arrested, taken to a detention centre and later released on bail. The Marl Road reported they were charged two days later for "suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) They later appeared in front of a summary court, pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a $1 000 (about R17 900) fine.

"Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," Coletta added. The model later shared a number of photos from the trip on social media.