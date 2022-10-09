10 of the world’s best train journeys

Luxury train journeys may not be as common on this side of the world, however, taking a train is still very common in other parts of the world. For those who aren’t fans of travelling on the road or by air –some people actually do get motion sickness – travelling by rail is a safer option when it comes to exploring.

There are plenty of reasons for exploring any part of the world through locomotive. From bullet trains to steam trains, some prefer the comfort they provide. Airplane, car and bus seats can feel limited in space, add other travel essentials and your bound to start feeling crammed. Trains provide a more child-friendly and quicker option, depending on the length of journey, since there is little or no traffic to deal with.

For long distance travel, coaches provide food and sleeping options elevating the comfort of one’s journey. A train journey may feel calming and provide feelings of nostalgia to simpler times, as one enjoys the scenery along the routes and the peace and quiet that offers the opportunity to reflect and meditate. Here are some of the world’s most Instagrammable train journeys that will reinvigorate your love for travel.

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, England/France/Italy Admire the breathtaking views as you journey through Europe in style and glamour on board these vintage carriages. Picture: Instagram The Orient Express is one of the most loved trains in whichh to journey. It came in first place, with 106,616 tags. The Orient Express consists of 17 authentic 1920s carriages and the train takes different routes, but the most popular is the one from London, through Paris and Milan, to Venice.

The length of the journey is 32.5 hours and the distance travelled is 1,616 kilometres. Depending on the travel style you choose, the price can go as high as £8,400 per person. The Bernina Express, Switzerland/Italy Explore the Alpine landscapes through big glass windows. Picture: Instagram The Bernina Express takes the traveller through the spectacular alpine landscapes and along the Bernina line, a Unesco World Heritage Site since 2008.

The four hour journey starts in the Swiss city of Chur and ends in Tirano, Italy, which is 122km covered. This journey is another European favourite with 76,046 tags. Price: 72 Swiss Francs to 92 Swiss Francs. The Rocky Mountaineer, Canada The journey through the Canadian Rockies in comfortable coaches. Picture: Instagram This ride will take you through 795 km of the Canadian Rockies. The journey lasts for 36 hours and takes place during the day making it easier for you to enjoy the scenery through the glass-domed coaches, while the night is spent in a hotel.

Canada’s Rocky Mountaineer has 44,803 tags making it a must on your travel itinary when exploring Canada. Price: $1,465 The Trans-Siberian Railway, Russia The Trans-Siberian Railway is the longest railway line in the world. Picture: Instagram The Trans-Siberian Railway is the longest railway line in the world and has 37,712 tags on Instagram.

The journey starts in Moscow and ends in Vladivostok. It takes 13 days, during which the train crosses 9,289 kilometres. It took over 25 years to build, before the railway was finished in its entirety in 1916. Price: From €150 to €500 The Glacier Express, Swiss Alps The Glacier Express is a direct train connecting railway stations of the two major mountain resorts of Zermatt and St. Moritz via Andermatt in the central Swiss Alps. Picture: Instagram The Glacier Express has 32,853 tags. It’s known as the slowest express train in the world and it takes 7.5 hours onboard the Glacier Express to travel the 291 kilometres of the journey.

On its way through the Swiss Alps, the glass-topped train journeys through 91 tunnels and across 291 bridges. Price: From 73 Swiss francs to 268 Swiss francs. The Brocken Railway, Germany The Brocken Railway (German: Brockenbahn) is one of three tourist metre gauge railways which together with the Harz Railway and Selke Valley Railway form the Harz Narrow Gauge Railways railway network in the Harz mountain range of Germany. Picture: Instagram Brocken Railway is a branch railway line, connecting the Brocken to the Harz Mountains’ existing narrow-gauge railway.

It was was proposed in 1869 but it was not until 1899 that the 80 km track was declared operational. Passengers are hauled by steam locomotive, to the summit of Brocken where they are rewarded with breathtaking, panoramic views of the Harz Mountains National Park. This scenic route has 31,839 tags. Price: €34 to €51. The California Zephyr, USA

The California Zephyr is one of the most beautiful train trips in all of North America. Picture: Instagram Experienced travellers say the California Zephyr is one of the most beautiful train trips in all of North America. As you climb through the heart of the Rockies, and further west through the snow-capped Sierra Nevadas, you may find it hard to disagree. The Zephyr runs between Chicago and San Francisco, coursing through the plains of Nebraska to Denver, across the Rockies to Salt Lake City, and then through Reno and Sacramento into Emeryville,San Francisco.

Connections in to San Francisco and Oakland stations are via Thruway Bus Service at Emeryville, California. It has 26,802 tags on Instagram. Price: From $7.00 to $1,415.00 The Coast Starlight, USA The Coast Starlight is a passenger train operated by Amtrak on the West Coast of the United States between Seattle and Los Angeles via Portland and the San Francisco Bay Area. Picture: Instagram A grand west coast train adventure, en route daily between Los Angeles and Seattle, the Coast Starlight train passes through Santa Barbara, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and Portland.

Widely regarded as one of the most spectacular of all train routes, the Coast Starlight links the greatest cities on the West Coast and has 18,663 tags. The scenery along the Coast Starlight route is unsurpassed. The dramatic snow-covered peaks of the Cascade Range and Mount Shasta, lush forests, fertile valleys and long stretches of Pacific Ocean shoreline provide a stunning backdrop for your journey. Price: From $20 to $54. The West Highland Line, Scotland

The West Highland Line one of the most scenic rail journeys in the world running from Glasgow north to Crianlarich. Picture: Instagram Scotland’s West Highland Line is the second UK train journey on the list. With 15,662 tags, the line most famous for being featured in the Harry Potter movies, is in ninth place. The Caledonian Sleeper, which connects London to Inverness and is one of only two sleeper trains in the UK, is in 14th place, with 9,405 tags. Price: From £64.70 to £72.70. The Bergen Line, Norway The Bergen Line crosses the Hardangervidda National Park, onto the Hardangervidda plateau, Europe’s largest high mountain plateau. Picture: Instagram A trip on the Bergen Line offers one of the most spectacular scenic experiences in Europe. At tenth place it has 13,923 tags and crosses the Hardangervidda National Park, onto the Hardangervidda plateau, Europe’s largest high mountain plateau.