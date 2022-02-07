12 romantic retreats from around the world to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion for finding and checking into that perfect room or suite. Pop the question on Valentine's Day, celebrate an anniversary and enjoy romantic moments together at one of these unique hotels, resorts and inns.

Whether you love beaches, islands, golf, or city destinations, here is a list of some of the most romantic listings on Airbnb. Blue Windmill Villa, Santorini, Greece This traditional windmill in blue and white comes with a swimming pool and spectacular views. As the Host puts it, “Staying in a windmill is an escape from reality and a trip into fantasyland.

Beautiful house with sun terrace, Zeeland, The Netherlands This hidden gem is located on the edge of the small village of Goes. The modern home has a spacious garden with a sun terrace and is nestled among the trees -- the perfect home for romantic escapism. Apartment with Endless Views, Cape Town, South Africa

The modern apartment has beautiful, panoramic views of the Hout Bay valley and the Helderberg mountains beyond. The home also has an open-plan bathroom, which has its own secret garden. A magical getaway for those holidaying in South Africa. Northern Light Glass Igloo, Rovaniemi, Finland From inside this glass igloo -- made for two -- you can admire the northern lights and the twinkling of the bright, starry sky with your loved one. In winter, the Igloo sits on ice and in summer it floats on water.

The Carriage, Ullock, UK Dripping in romance, this restored 1950's Pullman railway carriage will whisk you and your loved one back in time to the golden age of rail travel. Panoramic Glamping, Levanto, Italy

Overlooking the Gulf of Levanto, this luxury tent is next-level glamping and is described by the Host as ideal for people “looking for a romantic, private place to reconnect with nature.” Château de la Preuille, Saint-Hilaire-de-Loulay, France Situated on the second floor of a fairytale château, this double room comes with breathtaking dual aspect views overlooking a moat and vineyard.

Wild Flower Cabin, Whitewater, California, US The Wildflower Cabin is a gorgeous architectural marvel with a magical ambiance. Ideal for a nature-loving couple, the cabin is surrounded by hiking trails -- just step outside the front door and follow the sound of flowing water to the river at the base of the canyon below. Lighthouse Cottage, Argyll, UK

Ideal for a romantic evening accompanied by an authentic local gin or whisky, this former lighthouse keeper’s cottage has dramatic sea views, which perfectly contrast with the home’s delightfully cozy interior. Private Island Villa, Vatu Vara Island, Fiji This could be the ultimate Valentine's Day splurge. A breathtaking one-bedroom waterfront home, Villa Vatu is a dream setting for honeymooners or couples seeking a romantic getaway in a pristine, South Pacific paradise.

Floating House, Côte d'Azur, France Savour the romance of the French Riviera in this floating house moored in the heart of the magnificent Frejus Marina. The clawfoot bathtub and jacuzzi are the icings on the cake. Renovated Caravan, Birchington-on-Sea, UK