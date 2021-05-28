When it is time for South Africans to venture abroad, you may want France to be your next revenge travel destination.

France boasts some stunning landscapes and experiences that will entice any traveller.

Air France shares 3 French destinations to visit once the borders reopen:

Avignon

Avignon, situated in south-eastern France in the region of Provence, is known the gateway of Provence.

Avignon boasts a rich history, music, art, culture and so much more.

For centuries it was known as one of the major artistic centres of Europe and still features medieval architecture, beautiful courtyards and gardens.

Foodies will appreciate this destination.

Visit Les Halles, Avignon’s central market, which offers a variety of local produce, including speciality bread, various cheeses, olives and Mediterranean vegetables.

Marseille

Marseille, a port city in southern France, features grand neighbourhoods, museums, stylish boutiques and gourmet French cuisine,

Lonely Planet sums up the city perfectly: “Grit and grandeur coexist seamlessly in Marseille, an exuberantly multicultural port city with a pedigree stretching back to classical Greece and a fair claim to the mantle of France's second city.”

Take a stroll with views of yachts and pleasure boats aplenty.

In 2013, the city was deemed the European Capital Culture.

Nice

Nice really does show off its seaside beauty.

Offering a vibrant street life, the best French dishes, opulence and sunshine all year round, it doesn't get any better.

From swimming, relishing in stunning sunsets, lazing by the beach, kayaking, skating, the outdoor appeal is ideal for pandemic travel.

If you’re a lover of Italian and French culture, Nice is the perfect hybrid combining the best of both cultures.